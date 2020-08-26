WATCH: Showers and storms develop overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night will start quiet, but after 10 or 11 p.m. some showers and a few storms will try to work in ahead and with a warm front. Any storm that develops could be a bit strong too with heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be near 60.

THURSDAY:

After some showers and storms pass through near and before sunrise, the weather will quiet down for a little while during the late morning.

A cold front will then slide south across CNY Thursday afternoon. The cold front will likely trigger some downpours and a few storms second half of Thursday. We are concerned that some of these storms will become severe with gusty, damaging winds and large hail. There could even be an isolated tornado. For more details on Thursday’s severe weather threat, click here.

Behind the front it will turn quieter, a little cooler and at least a little less humid Thursday night.



FRIDAY:

Friday is now looking mainly dry with maybe a spotty shower or two under more clouds than not. Highs to end the week will be in the upper 70s to around 80 and it will be a bit humid but not oppressive.

WEEKEND:



While the center of Laura is expected to stay well south of Central New York, some moisture may be drawn north ahead of the next cold front enhancing any showers later Friday night into Saturday. Sunday is looking like the pick day albeit cooler overall.