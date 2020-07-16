WATCH: Showers and storms develop this afternoon and evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

About one hour after sunset each evening for the next couple of weeks when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.

THURSDAY:

As of midday, the clouds have increased and the wind has been steadily out of the southeast. With this in mind, we don’t think our temperatures will make it into the upper 80s, more like the mid 80s before rain moves in later this afternoon.

After 3 or 4 pm it appears at least a few showers and storms will try to work in from the west with an upper level disturbance.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Wayne County. This alert will remain in effect until 9 p.m.

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

Best chance for showers and storms is between 4 p.m. and midnight. Any storms that develop will have the potential to be strong to severe. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the biggest threats. We don’t expected a widespread severe event, the greatest chance for severe weather will be mainly to the west of Syracuse.

As we progress through the night, the showers and storms will track east and gradually weaken.

FRIDAY:

The disturbance that brings showers and storms Thursday and Thursday night is slow to leave. Some showers and clouds will linger into the start of Friday. The afternoon will gradually become drier with increasing sunshine.

The heat and humidity is just getting starting. This weekend could be the beginning of our 3rd heat wave of the year!