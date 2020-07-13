WATCH: Showers and storms diminish this evening, seasonable overnight

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

We had some much needed/beneficial rains to help with the abnormally dry conditions over the weekend. Most received between 1 and 3” Saturday afternoon and night! Click here for the impressive rainfall totals across CNY.

TONIGHT:

After an evening shower/storm or two, the weather will be quiet much of Monday night with lows close to 60 which will feel nice and refreshing! A cold front is moving in from the north late at night so there could be a few showers nearby by just before sunrise.

TUESDAY:

The cold front dropping in from Canada is moving through Central New York the first part of the day so our best chance for a shower or storm is in the morning through the lunch hour around Syracuse.  Showers and storms drop to the south through the afternoon.  That means the brightest and driest part of the day will be mid to late afternoon.

With sunshine coming out in the afternoon we should manage to make a run at 80 degrees.  If we hit 80 degrees it will be the 29 straight day we have been 80 or warmer, the 5th longest streak ever.

