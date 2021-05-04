WATCH: Showers and storms ease overnight across CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A strong cold front with an area of low-pressure slide through late Tuesday night/early Wednesday. This will lead to another shot of rain and a significant cool down for the rest of the week. More details are below…

OVERNIGHT:

As low pressure tracks to our north and a cold front passes through Central New York, the showers and storms that brought heavy rain to parts of the region will ease. By morning only a few showers remain.

It’s a mild night once again with lows only dropping into the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

The above-mentioned area of low pressure and cold front will come through CNY from west to east Wednesday morning and cool us off.

Occasional showers are expected to be around during the morning and early afternoon before tapering during the afternoon for the most part.

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s first thing Wednesday morning, but behind the cold front temperatures drop through the 50s and into the upper 40s to around 50 by day’s end! A cool breeze is expected to kick up during the afternoon too which will accentuate the cooler air.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

There may be a lingering shower or two to start Wednesday night, but much of the night should be dry thanks to high pressure building in. It will also be breezy and turning chillier as lows drop to near 40 by sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY:

Yes, Thursday is looking cool, but it is the only day this week we get through without any rain, plus a good amount of sun is expected too.

Despite the strong/more direct May sunlight, temperatures are not expected to get out of the 50s with a cool breeze to boot too.

It stays cool and will probably turn unsettled again Friday, but what about Mother’s Day weekend?