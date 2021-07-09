WATCH: Showers and storms ease this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A cold front moves east of Central New York this evening, so we expect showers and storms to diminish across the region over the next few hours. After sunset just a few spotty showers remain.

We are seeing a relaxation of the humidity starting tonight so it won’t be as mild with low sin the low 60s.

WEEKEND:

The remains of Elsa pulls out of the Northeast and high pressure replaces it to start the weekend. What does this mean for Central New York? Well, how about some much nicer weather!

After some lingering clouds in the morning, the sun returns more so for Saturday midday and afternoon with seasonably warm temperatures and lower humidity levels! Highs should be within a few degrees of 80.

You may notice our forecast also includes a 10% chance of precipitation. That is because with all the left-over moisture in the lower atmosphere from the last few days we could see a few isolated showers pop over the higher terrain in the afternoon. The vast majority of Central New York, however, remains dry Saturday.

High pressure gives a little ground Sunday and moisture will try to return from the south. There is a chance a few showers approach Central New York later in the afternoon. Stay tuned.