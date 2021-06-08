WATCH: Showers and storms end overnight, remaining muggy

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

OVERNIGHT:

Very muggy and pretty warm overnight with any lingering showers ending shortly after midnight.

There also could be areas of fog developing too during the night. Lows near 70. Yes, it’s going to be another uncomfortable night of sleep for those who don’t have an AC unit in their residence.

WEDNESDAY:

A cold front is slated to slowly slide through Wednesday afternoon/evening with a few more widely scattered showers and storms possible. Overall, much of Wednesday is likely going to be dry with more sunshine breaking through during the midday and afternoon hours, especially compared to Tuesday.

So, because of more dry time and sunshine, plus the air over us is going to be a little warmer, we believe we have a better shot of reaching touching 90 again Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Behind Wednesday’s cold front passage, a light northerly flow of drier and cooler more refreshing air will slowly build in Wednesday night.

The sky is expected to clear nicely with the drier air moving in which will set the stage for a comfier night of sleep without the AC. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s to mid-60s.

THURSDAY:

High pressure building in from Southeastern Canada provides CNY with an awesome summer day Thursday, and what should be a good view of the partial solar eclipse early Thursday morning! You can expect a good deal of sun and less humid conditions, but it’s still a very warm day with highs well into the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Another cold front approaches the region towards the end of the day Friday which may trigger a few showers/storm towards evening, but for the most part Friday is still looking mainly dry.

High temperatures remain above normal reaching the low 80s anyways with tolerable humidity levels expected too to round out the week.