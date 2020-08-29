WATCH: Showers and storms move into CNY overnight

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)


FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

There are a few showers as a warm front lifts north overnight. Our low temperature for the night is around midnight. Temperatures will rise to near 70 by sunrise.

SATURDAY:

It feels warm and humid again Saturday as a warm front is to our north.

While the center of what will be left over of Hurricane Laura is expected to stay well south of Central New York Saturday, some of its moisture may be drawn north ahead of the next cold front. Since the atmosphere will be full of moisture again there should be some heavy downpours.

There is a chance for some storms to become strong to severe in the afternoon ahead of the cold front. Overall the severe threat is low but greatest to the east of Syracuse. Damaging winds are the biggest threat.

The evening is quieter because the cold front will be to the east of CNY.  

SUNDAY:

In the wake of Saturday afternoon’s cold front, a seasonably cool air builds in for Sunday.  Since Lake Ontario is still quite warm, we would expect this cooler to cause some lake effect rain showers off the southeast end of the lake during the morning.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Humid-o-meter

Humid-o-meter

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected