WATCH: showers and storms overnight, turning less humid Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

A few more showers and storms will be around overnight as a cold front slides in and through into early Tuesday morning.

Again, the threat of widespread severe storms tonight is low, but there could be a strong storm or two with damaging winds and tropical downpours during the night.

Lows tonight will be in the low 70s and it will remain stuffy, muggy, tonight.

TUESDAY:

There may be a shower or two before 7 am Tuesday with lots of clouds early too, otherwise as the cold front slides off to the east of CNY we should clear out quite nicely and pretty quickly! It will also turn more comfy as the day progresses with highs in the mid-80s and a nice breeze to boot.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

We will cool to between 60 and 65 Tuesday night with high pressure in control and providing a partly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY:

An upper level low will try to swing another cold front into CNY Wednesday afternoon and evening. The result for us will be more clouds developing during the day, cooler temperatures and a few scattered pop-up showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Highs will be a bit cooler too, but should be high enough to reach the low 80s and set an all new record for longest consecutive 80+ degree streak in Syracuse! Click here for more details.

Temperatures will stay pretty seasonable for the rest of the week and only a small chance of a little rain. Stay tuned for updates.