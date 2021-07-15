WATCH: Showers and storms scattered to end the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

After a quiet evening there could be a few showers and storms sneaking in from the west ahead of a slow-moving cold front overnight. Areas closer to the Lake Ontario shoreline and the Watertown/North Country areas have the best chance of some rain overnight.

It’s a balmy and muggy Thursday night with lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

A weak cold front slides into CNY Friday which should set off a few showers and storms. However, there should be plenty of rain-free time as well to enjoy the day. The best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and they should be focused south of Syracuse.

It’s not quite as hot either with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

WEEKEND:

The cold front Friday stalls out overhead or just to the south of CNY Friday night into Saturday and is expected to act as railroad tracks for an area of low pressure moving up along the stalled front Friday night into Saturday.

That said, Saturday is looking like a damp day with numerous showers and storms. We need to be on guard because there again looks to b the potential for some heavy downpours and with the wet weather recently the possibility for localized flooding is there.

Highs Saturday may not get out of the 70s if there are more showers and clouds than not.

Sunday still looks like the better day of the weekend as low pressure is heading to our east. We can’t make Sunday a dry day but there will be less showers around than on Saturday. We should see highs sneak back into the 80s to end the weekend with humidity levels easing over the weekend too. The overall unsettled wet pattern much of CNY has experienced the last few weeks and continuation of the showery/stormy pattern, outside of Thursday and possibly Sunday, the flood risk likely sticks with us through the start of the weekend. Click here for more details.