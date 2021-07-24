WATCH: Showers and storms tonight but looking drier for Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Our next system, a warm front, is racing east out of the Great Lakes and we could feel the impacts before sunset in Central New York as a few sprinkles move through.

However, a more widespread threat of showers and storms occurs from west to east across the region after midnight through Sunday morning.

Although the movement of showers and storms will be quick, some heavy downpours are possible, so localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out, especially across Oneida county.

With the passing of a warm front, it’s muggy and mild overnight with lows in the 60s to near 70.

SUNDAY:

Sunday morning will likely be wet and possibly a little stormy with a lingering shower or t-storm.

For the rest of the day, we’re waiting for a cold front to pass through. There is a bit better agreement now as to when it actually does pass through. Latest trends bring it through sooner in the day and it is looking more and more like most of Central New York ends up with a sunny and dry (but humid) afternoon. Any shower or storm that part of the day looks to be rather scattered and confined to areas well southeast of Syracuse.

We won’t cool down a whole lot with this front, temperatures will still manage to make it into the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY:

With the cold front continuing to move to our south Monday, some slightly less humid air gets ready to move into Central New York. Besides that, there isn’t much change I the air mass compared to Sunday, so we look to head back into the mid-80s.