WATCH: Showers continue for now, drier weekend ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY EVENING:

Rain and snow showers continue southeast of Lake Ontario. It’s still breezy with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Yuck.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A bit more lake snow should be around Friday night into the start of Saturday too with only a minor additional accumulation southeast and east of Lake Ontario.

SATURDAY:

The weekend is looking quieter over Central New York.

A few flurries may linger past sunrise Saturday but for most it is a dry day with increasing sunshine. The ever-present northwest remains and that will put a chill in the air. Temperatures top out in the low 40s with a wind chill in the 30s.



SUNDAY:

Thankfully, temperatures moderate into the 50s for Easter Sunday. With that warmth will come more clouds and we can’t rule out a few spotty showers, especially in the morning. Steady rain looks to hold off until overnight.