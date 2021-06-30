WATCH: Showers diminish this evening but still unsettled for end of the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

The threat for severe weather is over in Central New York with just a few lingering showers this evening.

A quieter overnight across CNY as a series of cold fronts move through leading to some cooler weather with lows in the 60s for a change. Watch out for areas of fog developing overnight too.

THURSDAY:

A few showers are possible with maybe a storm too on Thursday, but currently it looks drier than not with maybe even a little sun at times. Highs closer to 80 with humidity levels coming down some too!

FRIDAY:

A wave of low pressure at the surface and aloft develops Thursday night into Friday near New York State which could result in more widespread showers and a few storms late Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures may not get out of the 70s to end the week!

