WATCH: Showers end overnight, nice Thursday in store

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

The air will dry out and the sky will clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s by Thursday morning. There may also be areas of fog developing, especially in areas that saw rain late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY:

A bubble of high pressure will build in for Thursday and provides us with some great summer weather! We will have sunshine and highs warming into the low 80s with pretty comfortable humidity levels. Enjoy!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A little weak wave of low pressure will be traveling south of CNY Thursday night along a stalled front in PA. This could yield some extra clouds across the region, but any showers should stay south down around the NY/PA border and points south.

FRIDAY:

Better pool weather will continue to end the week under some sun and even warmer temperatures and more humidity too. There is a slight risk for a shower/storm or two by the evening, but most if not all of the day looks to be dry. Highs should make it into the mid-80s.

A cold front will move through late Friday night/Saturday morning delivering a mainly dry and much cooler air mass to Central New York for the majority of the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.