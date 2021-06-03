WATCH: Showers linger overnight, but when does the heat arrive??

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Showers become less numerous overnight as low pressure and its weak front slide slowly east of us during the night. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Once again, it will be a mild night with lows within a few degrees of 60 again.

FRIDAY:

Thanks to lingering low-level moisture and daytime heating we do think a few showers and possibly a storm could pop up during the day Friday. Overall, though, it looks to be much drier than Thursday with more breaks of sun too.



Highs to end the week should be warmer too, up into the low 80s with humidity levels up a bit but still not too bad.

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans that involve water this weekend? If so, you are in luck since it looks like it’s going to be mainly dry, quite sunny and unseasonably hot!

Highs should climb at least well into the 80s Saturday and 90 or better on Sunday as humidity levels come up slowly too.

If you are not a fan of mid-summer heat and humidity, then get ready to grin and bear it because it lingers beyond this weekend.