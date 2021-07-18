WATCH: Showers linger Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Rainfall amounts from as little as of a half an inch to 2.5” fell Saturday through Saturday night for most! Heaviest amounts fell north and west of Syracuse, especially from Rochester to Oswego and Jefferson counties.

SUNDAY:

Low pressure is slowly heading to the east but stays close enough to CNY so that scattered slow moving showers persist to end the weekend, especially around and east of Syracuse and I-81. Although most showers will be lighter than Saturday’s, the slow movement over areas that have been inundated with soaking rains this month could cause more flash flooding.

Due to clouds and scattered lingering showers/areas of drizzle temperatures likely will not climb any higher than the upper 60s to low 70s for most. Warmest temperatures Sunday occur north and west of Syracuse across the Central and Western Finger Lakes and near and north of Watertown where it will be drier, and there’s the best chance to see a little sun later in the day too.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few showers linger Sunday night with areas of fog and lows dropping into the low 60s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

There still could be a few lingering showers to start Monday, but overall we should turn drier as the day progresses especially during the afternoon. Highs with breaks of sun expected to develop should climb into low 80s for many.