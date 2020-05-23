WATCH: Showers move in to start the Memorial Day weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The high pressure that has kept us dry the last couple of days is slowing pulling away farther to the east, placing CNY on the backside of the clockwise flow.

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

A few scattered showers remain over parts of Central New York courtesy of a cutoff low in the mid-Atlantic and the Carolinas. Showers continue mainly south of the Thruway through the overnight and into the start of Saturday.

SATURDAY:

The battle will continue into the start of the upcoming holiday weekend between high pressure to the east and a weak wave of low pressure to the south. This will keep scattered showers in the forecast south of the Thruway through at least Saturday morning.

The good news is, low pressure will head east, out to sea, Saturday afternoon. This will allow us to dry out and there should be some sun as well!

SUNDAY:

Sunday looks like the driest day of the holiday weekend. It’ll be a warm and a tad humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak system approaching from the west could bring a couple of scattered showers to Central New York late in the day or at night Sunday.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY):

To end the weekend on Monday, we warm close to 80 degrees. It’ll certainly feel like summer! With a bit more moisture in the air there could be a couple scattered showers.

So if you are planning on making outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, be sure to have the LiveDoppler 9 app downloaded to your smart phones and tablets. That way, you’ll be able to see where any scattered showers are throughout the weekend.