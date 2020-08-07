WATCH: Few showers and storms Friday, hot and muggy this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

We’re watching a wave of low pressure over Maryland and Delaware today. This, combined with a trough aloft will bring a bit more humidity and some rain to CNY Friday. The first batch of rain has already moved into areas south of the Thruway this morning.

As the day goes on we’ll be in and out of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. The risk of severe weather is low. If you live south of Syracuse and south of the Thruway you’ll have more rain compared to the rest of Central New York.

Due to cloud cover and increased rain chances, our temperatures will stay in the 70s.

The little wave of low pressure passing to our south will slowly scoot away from the Northeast late Friday night into Saturday.

WEEKEND:

As high pressure slowly builds back in, there may be some lingering clouds to start the weekend Saturday morning, but look for more of a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.

Expect even more sunshine Sunday! Our warming trend continues with temperatures well into the 80s. By Monday we could be pushing 90 degrees again.