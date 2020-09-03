WATCH: Showers moving out overnight, still warm Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Any showers will taper by midnight and our skies will begin to clear. Also, watch out for areas of fog to develop late Wednesday night as winds settle and the sky clears some. Lows will be near 65.

THURSDAY:

It will be a little less muggy Thursday with more sun expected Thursday compared to what we see on Wednesday. At times in the afternoon, however, some high clouds will filter the sun. We do think it remains dry.

Highs on Thursday will be up near 85 before cooler changes take place to round out the week.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A few showers will be possible late Thursday night as another cold front sweeps through. Lows will drop into the low 60s and it will turn less humid towards morning too.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be pretty windy and refreshingly cool with some sun and highs near 75 as a cool area of high pressure settles into the Northeast.

