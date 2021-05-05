WATCH: Cool with a few lingering showers this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Showers are continuing to pass through late this afternoon and early this evening from west to east.

If you’re heading out for the evening, grab the sweatshirt and jacket. It’s breezy and you’ll notice the chill as temperatures are dropping into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

There may be a lingering shower or two to start Wednesday night, but much of the night should be dry thanks to high pressure building in after midnight.

It will also be breezy and turning chillier as lows drop to near 40 by sunrise Thursday.

THURSDAY:

Yes, Thursday is looking cool, but it is the only day this week we get through without any rain, plus a good amount of sun is expected too.

Despite the strong/more direct May sunlight, temperatures are not expected to get out of the 50s with a cool breeze to boot too.

It stays cool and will probably turn unsettled again Friday, but what about Mother’s Day weekend?