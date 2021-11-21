WATCH: Blustery and colder Monday, but any snow?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

A cold front approaching from the west will scoot through CNY from west to east between about 3 and 6 am. A few spotty light showers will be around overnight, but towards morning a band of rain, that could be briefly heavy is expected to sweep its way through the area thanks to the cold front racing through. It’s a breezy and mild night too with lows dropping into the upper 30s to around 40.

MONDAY:

As we wake up Monday, we have a couple rain and snow showers, but drier air is already building in. For most, showers will taper early in the day and much of the day is dry with even intervals of sunshine.

In the wake of the early Monday morning cold front, winds will turn to the west and become gusty, bringing cold air over Lake Ontario triggering some limited lake effect snow shower activity east of the lake. Any accumulation during the day is limited to a slushy 1 to 3 inches at most in and around the southern part of the Tug Hill by 7 pm Monday.

Highs on Monday top out near 40, but gusty winds of 25 to 30 mph at times will produce wind chills in the upper 20s to around 30 throughout the day. So be sure to dress warm.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A trough of low pressure slides through CNY from north to south and will push the more organized band of lake snow to the south across all of CNY after 9 or 10 Monday night. This could lead to coating to 2” of accumulation in the most persistent snow by Tuesday morning with slightly higher totals possible across the Southern Tug Hill Monday evening before the band moves south.

TUESDAY:

It’s not as brisk as Monday but still a breezy Tuesday with lingering lake effect flurries at times, but all in all it’s quiet and cold. Some sun is also possible at times Tuesday, especially around and north and east of Syracuse.

Highs on Tuesday only make it into the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s to low 30s.

