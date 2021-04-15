WATCH: Showers pick up again overnight, some snow over higher elevations

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

You can expect scattered showers Thursday overnight across much of CNY. Later tonight it becomes cold enough for some snow to mix in over higher elevations.

Nothing more than a coating of snow is expected across the hills east of Syracuse through the start of Friday.

A few inches of wet snow could add up across parts of the Adirondacks and Catskills, though, where the air is a bit colder and the precipitation is steadier Thursday night and Friday morning.

Lows Thursday night are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Occasional chilly rain showers are expected to persist Friday. Rain may mix with a little snow/graupel even in the lower elevations in the morning, but for the most part the main precipitation type should remain in the form of rain.

It will be a bit brisk and chilly too on Friday with highs likely not getting out of the 40s. Yes, be ready to wear a heavier jacket.

WEEKEND:

Thankfully, the area of low pressure plaguing the Northeast late this week gets out of our hair come the weekend.

Lingering low clouds are expected to be around most of Saturday. It’ll still feel cool with temperatures only reaching near 50 with the persistent clouds.

A couple of showers may pop up Sunday afternoon as a weak low slides south of us. We do expect a better chance for some brighter sky Sunday too.

Right now, though, most of the weekend looks dry with more seasonable mid-April temperatures.