WATCH: Showers return this evening and the cooler air follows

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY EVENING:

Close to or just after sunset, the odds of more numerous showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two goes up with an approaching cold front. It should be noted that severe weather is NOT expected at this point as the ingredients in the atmosphere are not the same as last Friday and Saturday.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The above-mentioned cold front is due to swing through late Thursday night/early Friday with some rain and possibly an embedded thunderstorm or two. Temperatures overnight are dropping through the 60s and 50s.

FRIDAY:

Behind the front, a cooler, more seasonable air mass returns to round out the week with a few lingering showers and or a bit of drizzle for Friday. Temperatures hold in the 50s during the day.

WEEKEND:

Get used to the 50s because that’s where our temperatures stay for the weekend. Saturday is now looking dry and cloudy.

Best chance for some showers, although there will be spots that get away with a completely dry day, is Sunday. Showers will be most likely east of Lake Ontario. There will be spots across CNY that don’t see any rain this weekend.