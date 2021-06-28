WATCH: Showers/storms ease this evening; hazy and warm overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Variable clouds, warm and muggy with a few scattered showers/storms around tonight, especially in the evening. Any evening storm will contain frequent lightning, heavy downpours and eve some brief wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

After sunset, it turns quieter. Lows remain uncomfortably warm in the mid-70s with lots of humidity to boot.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday as a weakening-cold front stalls out across, or just north of CNY. Any storm that develops could once again produce downpours and gusty winds.

Highs should make the low 90s anyway with high levels of humidity sticking around. Feel like temperatures should be in the mid to upper 90s.

Another 90+ degree day is looking probable Tuesday which would be the 11th 90+ degree day of the year already and an all time record for number of 90 degree days this early in the year!

If you want to exercise outside Monday evening/Tuesday, we strongly advise you to try to do your exercise before 11 am or after 8 pm.

MIDWEEK:

The threat of scattered showers and storms goes up mid to late this week as another cold front pushes in from the northwest for the last half of the week and cools us off more significantly!

The winds aloft on Wednesday are a bit strong which raises the possibility of some gusty, damaging winds in any storm.