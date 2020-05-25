WATCH: Showers/storms to start off Memorial Day, heat and humidity on the rise

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY):

This morning’s rain showers and thunderstorms are tied with a warm front that is sliding to our east. Expect these showers to linger through about 9 or 10 am.

We can’t rule out a spotty shower/storm or two bubbling up in the afternoon/evening, but there will be plenty of sunshine and rain-free time.

The unofficial start to summer will certainly feel like it as highs warm into the low to mid 80s with the humidity coming up as the day progresses too.

If you have outdoor plans on Memorial Day, be sure to have the Live Doppler 9 app downloaded to your smart phones and or tablets. That way, you’ll be able to see where any scattered showers are with relation to your location.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It will be a mild and muggy Monday night under a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog. Lows will be near 65.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday looks to be quite steamy with a slight risk for a spotty pop up shower/storm possible during the afternoon and evening. It will likely be the hottest day of the year thus far and could very well be the first time we hit 90 this year!

The record high for Tuesday is 90 set back in 2011 and there’s a chance we could at least tie if not break it Tuesday afternoon. Feels like readings when combining the heat and humidity will be in the mid-90s, so do what you can to stay cool and hydrated. By the way, the last time Syracuse felt 90 degree heat was nearly 10 months ago back on July 30th of 2019.

WEDNESDAY:

A ridge of high pressure down at the ground and aloft will continue to keep us hot, humid and mainly dry with a good deal of hazy sunshine Wednesday. Highs will be up near 90 again! The record high Wednesday is 91 set way back in 1939!

Odds of showers and storms will be going up for the late week period as a cold front is slated to move into the region.