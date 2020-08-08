WATCH: Showers taper tonight, hot and muggy Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Any spotty showers from earlier in the day taper off overnight as high pressure gains control. Our weather tonight is fairly quiet. Skies are partly cloudy to mainly clear and the wind is calm. Some patchy fog will again be possible in the early morning.

SUNDAY:

Expect drier weather and more sunshine Sunday. Our warming trend continues with temperatures well into the 80s. There’s a weak trough up north that could spark off a couple of showers for anyone in the North Country and the Adirondacks. Otherwise, get the garden hoses out for your plants and gardens Sunday.

By Monday, it looks like we are pushing 90 degrees again. And, it looks even hotter Tuesday! The oppressive humidity is back too…