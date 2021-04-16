WATCH: Showers taper, will they return for the weekend?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

Chilly rain showers are tapering this evening. The clouds will hang on tight through the overnight. Lows are dropping into the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Thankfully, the area of low pressure plaguing the Northeast this week gets out of our hair this weekend.

Lingering low clouds are expected to be around most of Saturday. We’re not ruling out some lingering sprinkles for the Finger Lakes and Western New York Saturday morning.

It’ll still feel cool with temperatures only reaching near 50 with the persistent clouds. The sun will try to break through the clouds later Saturday afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY:

A couple of showers may pop up Sunday as a weak low slides south of us. We do expect a better chance for a brighter sky Sunday though. Temperatures Sunday will be a bit more seasonable as highs reach the upper 50s.

Overall, not too bad of an April weekend across CNY.