WATCH: Showers tapering this evening, temperatures stay mild

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Drier air and quiet weather return Friday night and into the start of the weekend. Lows remain unseasonably mild, near 50.

SATURDAY:

Summer-like weather take two!

If you’re looking to get outdoors this weekend, Saturday is your pick day. We have sunshine and temperatures soaring to near 80 degrees for the second time this week. Keep in mind the UV index will be high and so will the pollen (especially the tree pollen, look around, you’ll notice buds and flowers). The record high for Saturday is 82° set in 1945.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

A slow moving low pressure system, that’s been over the Midwest the past couple of days, will move towards Michigan during this timeframe.

In CNY, we have clouds but we stay dry overnight. Temperatures remain seasonably mild with lows in the 50s.

We do think we’ll wake up to some rain early Sunday morning, especially west of I-81.

SUNDAY:

Rain in the morning with some dry time in the afternoon and more showers during the evening. While there may be some heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder, it doesn’t rain every minute of the day. We do need the rain and it looks like most will pick up from 0.50” to 1.25” of rain by the end of Sunday.

Although not as warm as Saturday, Sunday still is seasonably mild for this time of year.

Unsettled weather will continue through the start of next week and we’ll notice a gradual cool down.