WATCH: Showers this morning won’t linger all day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

Sunday morning is wet and possibly a little stormy with a lingering shower or t-storm.

For the rest of the day, we’re waiting for a cold front to pass through. Latest trends bring it through sooner in the day and it is looking more and more like most of Central New York ends up with a sunny and dry (but humid) afternoon. Any shower or storm in the afternoon looks to be rather scattered and confined to areas well southeast of Syracuse.

We won’t cool down a whole lot with this front, temperatures will still manage to make it into the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Some drier air continues to build in from the northwest. Our sky will be mainly clear and temperatures will drop into the 60s.

MONDAY:

With the cold front continuing to move to our south Monday, some slightly less humid air gets ready to move into Central New York. Besides that, there isn’t much change in the air mass compared to Sunday, so we look to head back into the mid-80s with sunshine.