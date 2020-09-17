WATCH: Sky continues to clear over CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Skies will continue to clear overnight Thursday as high pressure builds into the rest of CNY. The wind will become light too. This will allow our temperatures to drop into the low 40s and 30s in the typical colder higher elevations.

FRIDAY:

Keep the jackets on hand for Friday and not just the morning.

We should see plenty of sunshine, but our wind is out of the north. This isn’t a warming wind for us and it will be a bit gusty, especially in higher elevations. Despite the sunshine, our temperatures will only make it to near 60.

The cooler air will be with us through the weekend too, but it will be bright looking after a potentially frosty start! Click here for the details about the frost potential over the weekend in Central New York.