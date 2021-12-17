WATCH: Sloppy Saturday, see who gets what here…

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –After smashing a record high yesterday, cooler, more December-like air will be back by the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Most of the night is quiet. We see increasing, thickening clouds.

WEEKEND:

Old Man Winter has been on vacation this week, and it’s been nice for anyone doing holiday shopping or travel. For those looking for some snow, your time comes this weekend. For those of you looking to do holiday shopping, it’d be best to hold off until Sunday.

SATURDAY OVERVIEW:

There’s a storm moving in Saturday, but the temperatures are questionable for all snow. It’s all about location, location, location.

As of now, the best chances for accumulating snow on Saturday look to be near and north of the Thruway where 3 to 6 inches is possible. From Syracuse south the possibility of a wintry mix of sleet or freezing rain will mean lower accumulations.

SATURDAY MORNING:

Saturday morning will likely start dry for Syracuse and areas north but there’s already some snow in the Southern Tier and the western Finger Lakes. This will push north and east during the morning. Expect snow to be falling in Syracuse by 9 a.m. By midday, we’ll all see snow falling.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

During the afternoon, a wintry mix is expected to lift north from the Southern Tier. It looks like it will lift at least as far north as the Thruway. The places with the best chance for a light ice accumulation will be Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties during the afternoon and evening.

If you have plans to be out and about Saturday it is a very good idea to pull up the Live Doppler 9 app to see what kind of precipitation, you’ll be running into. You’ll want to keep an eye out for the shades of pink/purple on the radar because that indicates sleet and freezing rain. That is where the roads will be the slickest.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Late Saturday evening the widespread precipitation moves east and our focus will shift to the potential of a band of minor accumulating lake snow setting up Sunday morning near the Syracuse area and west over the Finger Lakes.

By the end of this weekend many should have a more festive/December look in CNY!