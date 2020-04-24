Watch: Slowly improving Friday and Saturday before more rain/snow Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

Low pressure system passing to our south is bringing some rain to parts of CNY this morning, especially to areas south of the Thruway. The low pressure will slowly depart the Northeast towards midday. Rain showers taper midday with the bulk of the afternoon ending up dry.

As high pressure tries to build in from the north, there could be some sun from Syracuse north later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEEKEND:

The weekend looks split in Central New York with Saturday being the pick day. Expect high pressure to protect us through most, if not all of Saturday. Enjoy some sun! Highs will be well into the 50s and possibly 60 if we see enough sun.

An area of low pressure slides up near the East Coast Saturday night. It will be close enough to us to provide a chilly rain to end the weekend that may even fall in the form of snow later Sunday/Sunday night over the higher terrain. Highs will likely be in the 40s to round out the weekend.

By the way, the average high will be in the low 60s this last weekend of April.