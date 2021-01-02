WATCH: Slushy Saturday morning, drier by the afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SATURDAY MORNING:

Roads will still be slushy and slippery early in the day, especially back roads and any untreated areas, as wintry mixes continue to fall for areas east of 81 and north of the thruway. Conditions will slowly improve for most of central new York as temperatures rise Saturday morning and all precipitation turns to rain.

SATURDAY:

Most will have some rain showers around to start Saturday with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, but it will turn colder during the late morning and afternoon with rain tapering to a few rain/snow showers to end the morning. We will dry out with a brisk wind for the afternoon with temperatures cooling back into the 30s during the midday and afternoon hours.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

High pressure building in from the west will provide partial clearing as lows drop into the mid 20s.

SUNDAY:

Another system developing and moving up near the East Coast may produce at least a coating to 2 or 3 inches of slushy wet snow for CNY Sunday afternoon and evening. The snow may mix with a little rain at times in spots Sunday afternoon too. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 30s.

Stay tuned for updates regarding Sunday’s system and its impacts on CNY heading to wrap up the holiday weekend.