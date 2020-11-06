WATCH: Smooth sailing weather-wise for CNY heading into weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY NIGHT:

An upper level disturbance is sliding through Central New York overnight. There is no precipitation associated with it but there are some clouds. These clouds, however, will be to our east by the time you wake up Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

High pressure will continue to have a firm grip on the weather across much of the Northeast leading to another nice day. We start the day with sunshine but at times in the afternoon there could be some high clouds, especially north of Syracuse. With more sun than clouds we should be in the 60s, just a bit cooler than Thursday.

WEEKEND:

High pressure remains the main influence across CNY through the weekend and beyond! This will yield more sun and unseasonably warm air Saturday and Sunday with highs near 70. Enjoy and take advantage of it by getting stuff done outside around the house if possible!

By the way, the average high is just above 50 for the first full weekend of November!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It is likely even warmer first part of next week with the overall pattern stagnant over us. Temperatures should be in the low 70s both Monday and Tuesday putting us in range of the record high both days (The records are 74 both days)

Finally, some rain showers enter the picture Wednesday as a cold front approaches Central New York. By this point, Syracuse will have gone a full week without rain.