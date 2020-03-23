WATCH: Snow and rain slowly tapering off tonight

Live Now
White House briefing on COVID-19
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS EVENING:

Any steady precipitation will taper to just some flurries and sprinkles after this evening across CNY. Temperatures will rise a bit above freezing for many which should help the plow crews clear roads of any snow and ice this evening.

NEW SNOWFALL EXPECTED BETWEEN 4PM AND MIDNIGHT

Most will see nothing more than another coating of snow this evening, but across the higher terrain of the southern part of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks and additional 1 to 3 inches is possible during the evening.

TONIGHT:

Any snow and rain lingering to start tonight will taper off during the night as the developing nor’easter departs the East Coast. Lows will be in the low 30s and there could be areas of fog developing during the night too.

TUESDAY:

Clouds will slowly give way to breaks of sun late Tuesday afternoon/evening as high pressure builds in from the west. Highs on Tuesday will be more seasonable well into the 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy with high pressure still protecting us as lows drop close to 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Another storm system will slide south of the state, but this time it appears the storm will move far enough south so that most the precipitation will stay south of CNY. Highs will be in the 40s.

