WATCH: Snow arrives in central New York before daybreak Tuesday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Clouds increase overnight ahead of the next weather maker that will push a quick shot of snow/mix into CNY towards daybreak Tuesday.

Temperatures have reached their lows but rise towards 30 by dawn Tuesday thanks to southeasterly breeze kicking up.

Snow develops west to east across CNY between about 3-5am. It’ll be a wet and slushy snow. Higher elevations, especially for northern Oneida and Lewis counties have the best chance of seeing heavier snow. The end result for northern Oneida and Lewis counties will likely be higher snow totals. This is why there is a Winter Weather Advisory for those counties.

TUESDAY:

Any snow/mix will quickly change to some rain showers for most by mid to late morning Tuesday as a warm front sneaks through. A slushy coating to an inch of snow will be possible for many Tuesday morning which could produce some slick spots on the roads for the morning commute, but it should not be too bad for most.

Over the higher terrain near and east of I-81 about 1 to 3” of snow and a glazing of ice will be possible, especially across the Tug Hill. In the Adirondacks there could be closer to 5 or 6 inches of snow and a glazing of ice too thanks to it staying colder there.

Highs for much of CNY Tuesday will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s with a gusty south wind. Winds will be strongest on Tuesday across the Watertown area into the Tug Hill region where gusts could reach 50 mph at times. These winds will probably cause a little blowing and drifting snow and maybe a few power outages.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It will turn colder later Tuesday night thanks to another cold front expected to move through. As the air turns colder late Tuesday night there will be a little lake effect snow developing, especially north of Syracuse. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

A band of lake snow will swing through CNY Wednesday and possibly produce a quick, light accumulation for many. It will be brisk and colder Wednesday with highs around 30 and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.