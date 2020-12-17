WATCH: Snow continues, heavy at times, overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/EARLY THURSDAY STORM AND ITS IMPACTS ON CNY:

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the southern counties of Central New York for late Wednesday afternoon into the start of Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Onondaga and surrounding counties.

WHAT WE KNOW:

WHAT WE ARE FINE TUNING:

OVERNIGHT:

Snow will continue to fall across CNY overnight, and will be heavy at times, especially south and east of Syracuse through the overnight. The heaviest snow will be falling across the region between now and 6 am. An accumulation of 4 to 8 inches appears to be most likely now from the Finger Lakes through the Syracuse area east into the Mohawk Valley.

One of the variables we’re watching closely, dry air in the lower atmosphere, is looking more and more likely keep snow totals down north of Syracuse to the 1 to 4 inch range.

The best chances of seeing a foot or more from this nor’easter will be down across the Southern Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Catskills, Albany area, North-Central Pennsylvania into Southern New England.

Since the area of very heavy snow will be not too far south of CNY a little shift north or south by the storm would have an impact on the tight gradient in expected snowfall. Stay tuned for updates as we continue to sift through new information coming in and monitor radar trends.

THURSDAY:

Any snow around to start Thursday, especially south and east of Syracuse will move out pretty quickly after sunrise and we could even see some sun poke through the clouds during the afternoon. It will remain brisk and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 20s and be a good day for clean up after the storm.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

It will be quiet and cold Thursday night with a partly cloudy sky thanks to high pressure building in from the northwest. Lows will drop to between 10 and 15.

High pressure stays in control of the weather across the Northeast on Friday and will likely provide us with some sunshine, light winds and highs getting back into the low 30s.

The weekend will turn somewhat milder and start quiet, but a little snow possibly mixed with rain should come through on Sunday with a weakening front. Stay tuned for updates.