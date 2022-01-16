WATCH: Snow develops this evening, then some changes late tonight/Monday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NEW YORK NOW.

KEY POINTS:

A winter storm will impact CNY over a 24-to-36-hour period.

Precipitation is mainly snow. Some sleet and freezing rain may mix in late Sunday night – Monday morning

TOTALS VARY AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE FINE TUNED

SUNDAY NIGHT

First, we see snow, after 8 or 9 p.m. Sunday, which will be heavy at times (1+” per hour)

Snow/sleet and freezing rain mix possible after midnight through sunrise

A lull in the precipitation should also develop after 3 or 4 am for many from around I-81 and Syracuse and points east

Temperatures drop to within a few degrees of 20 during the evening but rise to near 30 by daybreak Monday for most

Sunday night/Monday’s storm still is tracking farther west, so the center of the low pressure passes just south and east of Syracuse. This track is farther inland and should draw warmer air farther northwest into Central New York probably leading to the snow at least mixing, if not changing to sleet and freezing rain overnight into Monday morning, especially near and east of I-81 and Syracuse.

With that said, there will still be some areas mainly north and west of Syracuse back towards Lake Ontario and the Central and Western Finger Lakes that receive 6+ inches of snow Sunday night. It’s these areas further north and west of Syracuse where we expect a more challenging Monday morning commute.

Here’s a snow map which accounts for tonight only.

MONDAY MORNING:

For some, especially around I-81 and Syracuse and points east, there is a lull in the storm Monday morning

The morning commute may not be that challenging, especially if you’re around Syracuse, the I-81 corridor, and areas east. If you’re closer to the shoreline of Lake Ontario or in the central/western Finger Lakes, you’ll have more snow and rougher conditions to work through.

After sunrise, we are done with the first part of our storm with temperatures in the low to perhaps mid 30s which will help the road crews, especially near and east of I-81.

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Part 2 of our storm

The storm is moving farther north and east at this point into Eastern NY headed towards New England. As it does, it will bring wrap around moisture in the form of widespread snow to CNY.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow appears to be probable for many between about noon and 7 pm Monday. Winds will also crank up during the afternoon as the storm starts to pull away with some blowing and drifting snow kicking up too.

MONDAY EVENING:

Winds are northwesterly and gusting over 30 mph which will lead to blowing and drifting snow

Getting some help from Lake Ontario

The Monday evening commute may very well be a slow go. Especially if we get a boost in snowfall from Lake Ontario. Eventually, we do transition to just lake effect Monday night.

Snow totals, by 7 p.m. Monday will be close to a foot in some areas north and west of Syracuse.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Lake effect snow continues for some

Turning colder for all with some blowing and drifting snow

Northwest winds will be gusting to 30-40 mph Monday night. This will keep producing some lake snow southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area. Another 2 to 6 inches of additional snow is possible during this time.

Outside of the snow, we have colder air coming in. Although thankfully not as cold as Saturday, temperatures will fall into the teens and struggle to make 20 Tuesday with wind chills at or below late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY:

Lake effect is expected to linger at least through lunch time in the form of snow showers with another coating to an inch or two possible southeast of Lake Ontario, especially in the hills south of Syracuse. It’s a brisk and cold day too with highs, as mentioned above, only reaching up to around 20, but wind chills likely start at or below zero (-10 to 0)!

We should also see some sun develop Tuesday, especially for the afternoon as the air turns drier with high pressure building in during the day.