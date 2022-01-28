WATCH: Snow lingers Friday, arctic air rushes back for the last weekend of January

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re getting a little snow and slipping back into the freezer box for the end of the week.

FRIDAY:

After starting in the 20s Friday morning, temperatures drop into the teens during the afternoon Friday as the arctic air settles back in.

Any snow showers still hanging around Friday morning will eventually taper off by the afternoon.

A LOOK AT THE WEEKEND:

Remember the Nor’Easter we said we’re keeping an eye on this week?? Well, it’s a miss for us here in CNY. New England and the Boston area will get the brunt of the storm Saturday. The Boston area could see feet of snow!

Meanwhile, we are going to have another bitter cold Saturday. We’ll start off subzero again in the morning with highs only near 10°. If you prepare for it, this is great weather if you’re a winter outdoor activities person because you have yet another dry winter weekend!

Some lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, but not much accumulation is expected. Temperatures should be a little warmer Sunday with highs around 20.