WATCH: Snow now, some see rain by Monday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Our next weather maker makes a run at us Sunday night. A new area of low pressure along with a warm front quickly move toward us from the Great Lakes. That warm front is the leading edge to warmer air. That air rises up and over the relatively cooler air here in central New York tonight creating snow.

Temperatures as of late evening close were freezing but should steadily rise overnight into at least the mid 30s by Monday morning.

MONDAY:

As we begin Monday, the snowfall from overnight is beginning to break up and there should be some rain mixed in as well. That and the fact that temperatures are above freezing means that for Syracuse and most areas to the west into the Finger Lakes will have wet roads for the morning commute.

However, in the higher elevations east of Syracuse temperatures are still near freezing around sunrise so some of the untreated roads are likely to be slick. By mid-morning accumulations in these areas end up 2 to 5 inches. Over the rest of central New York, including Syracuse, an inch or less of snow is likely.

Temperatures reach their highs in the upper 30s to near 40 by midday then slowly drop during the afternoon. Any precipitations (rain or snow showers) are spotty in nature after midday Monday.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday looks to be a quiet day with lots of clouds around. We will watch low pressure track to our south over southern Pennsylvania. Some moisture from this system may sneak north into central New York so we won’t rule out a few scattered rain or snow showers.