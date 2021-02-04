WATCH: Snow returns overnight, what’s the latest on the morning commute?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

A nice break in the weather for Central New York Thursday with sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures. This weather, however, will not last.

A frontal system is approaching from the west, so clouds continue to thicken overnight. With the clouds and an increase in winds we would expect temperatures to steadily rise after midnight and Syracuse and points west could be near the freezing mark by Friday morning.

Some snow moves into Central New York before sunrise and it could briefly mix with some freezing rain

FRIDAY:

The frontal system we mentioned above will produce some wet snow and rain for Friday. To start the day there could very well be a brief burst of snow but with not much accumulation. Our thinking right now is the impact on the morning commute will be minimal, especially if temperatures are just above freezing. Some rain could even mix in with the snow.

A slushy coating to an inch of snow total is possible before the snow/rain mix ends early in the afternoon, but upwards of 1 to 3” is possible across the Tug Hill area.

Highs will be well into the 30s to possibly low 40s but a brisk wind will make it feel like it’s in the 20s to low 30s throughout the day.

SATURDAY:

Friday’s system will drag a cold front through late in the day, ushering colder air for the weekend.

For most of Central New York, Saturday is a windy day with some sunshine and just a few flurries. However, northeast of Lake Ontario those winds will create a band of heavier band of lake effect snow. Because of that potential, a Winter Storm Watch remains in effect well north of Syracuse. Click here for more.