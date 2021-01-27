WATCH: Snow showers linger Wednesday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

WEDNESDAY:

Some residual low-level moisture with a chilly breeze out of the northwest will provide the area with a bit of lingering flurries throughout much of Wednesday, but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs on Wednesday will be near 30.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A little lake snow will develop Wednesday night south and southeast of Lake Ontario and may produce a coating to 2” of fluffy snow for those south and southeast of Lake Ontario. Lows will drop into the mid-teens as the first of a couple of cold fronts sweeps through.

LATE WEEK:

Much colder weather is expected to blow in for the end of the week. Temperatures struggle to make the low teens Friday and mid-teens Saturday. Keep in mind there should be a bit of a breeze too, especially Friday, leading to wind chills below zero at times.

There will also be a limited amount of lake effect snow with minor accumulations probable Thursday into Friday too. Let’s keep a close eye on Thursday night as an arctic cold front moves through creating a few squalls.