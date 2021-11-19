WATCH: Snow showers may slow some of you down Friday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

Friday is much colder and breezy. A gusty west-northwest wind should keep the temperatures from getting any higher than the low 40s at best, but wind chills are expected to be closer to 30 throughout the day.

Lake effect rain and snow showers will continue Friday as well. Accumulations should be no more than a slushy coating to an inch or two over the lower terrain away from the lake shore.

Between about noon and 3 or 4 pm the band of snow, possibly mixed with a little graupel and or rain is slated to slide south across the Syracuse area and CNY. There could be a slushy coating or so in spots, but nothing significant is expected Friday afternoon as temperatures end up above freezing.

WEEKEND:

High pressure builds in Friday night into Saturday from the southwest and provides the region with a seasonably cool, but a bright Saturday under a fair amount of sunshine!

The tail end of the weekend does not look as nice with more clouds and possibly some showers in the afternoon.

Highs are in the 40s Saturday, and well into the 40s to possibly 50 on Sunday with enough dry time.

How’s the start of the big travel week looking here in CNY and the Northeast?? Click here for the latest.