WATCH: Snow showers mixed with light rain developing Sunday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

SUNDAY:

An area of low pressure travelling northeast up the Atlantic coastline will throw plenty of clouds across central New York today and even some light snow showers mixed with some rain. We can expect to see this unsettled weather move into the Finger Lakes just after the noon hour and affect the rest of central New York during the late afternoon and evening.

We are not expecting much snow across Central New York on Sunday, but a slushy coating to an inch or two is possible for most. Up to 2 inches may fall in spots across the Southern Finger Lakes and higher elevations south of Syracuse. Areas along Lake Ontario have the best chance to see more rain mixing in with the snow. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 30s.

Main roads Sunday afternoon should stay mainly wet, although they could get a little slushy from mid-afternoon through the early evening, especially secondary ones and in the hills south of Syracuse.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Snow will taper to a few snow showers and flurries after 6 or 7 in the evening and there could be a touch of patchy freezing drizzle/mist after midnight in spots. Lows will be close to 30.

MONDAY:

The start of the week looks pretty uneventful, but there will be a few snow and rain showers around CNY thanks to some residual moisture lingering. We can’t even rule out a touch of patchy freezing drizzle/mist in the morning, especially across the higher terrain. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.