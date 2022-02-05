WATCH: Snow still falling in spots, when will it stop?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Snowflakes are still falling for some Saturday. Everyone is feeling the cold for now but it won’t be with us long.

SATURDAY:

There’s going to be a little bit of lake effect snow shower/flurry activity Saturday morning near and especially west of Syracuse. Additional accumulations of a coating to 2 inches will be likely through midday for areas southeast of Lake Ontario. This afternoon, the snow will come to an end.

Other than that, the weather looks quiet and cold with some sun Saturday. For the fourth weekend in a row, we will have a chilly Saturday. Only expect highs in the teens but when you factor in the wind it will feel like it is near 0, even in the afternoon when we get some sun out.

SUNDAY:

It turns more seasonable Sunday. With sunshine and a southerly breeze there could be some spots that end up near 30 degrees. This is great news for all the winter enthusiasts, like skiers, snowshoers, snowmobilers, etc… Enjoy the fresh snow!

Temperatures continue to moderate early next week with 30-degree weather becoming more commonplace.