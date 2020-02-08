WATCH: Snow tapers, cold lingers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

Snow lovers, enjoy!! You finally have a good weekend to get out and enjoy all of this fresh snow.

Make sure you really bundle up Saturday. Daytime highs will struggle and not get too far into the teens. Although we won’t have a strong wind, wind chills will still be in the single digits.

Light lake effect snow continues to taper in the afternoon and we should see some clearing to the north and east before the sun sets.

SUNDAY:

We get just enough clearing some locations could flirt with dropping below zero Sunday morning! We should rebound nicely in the afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. There’s a quick system moving over the Southern Tier to give us some light snow showers during the day.



