WATCH: Snow winding down but still steady snow this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Our snowstorm, a deepening area of low pressure, is in New England as of late Friday afternoon and moving away from central New York. In spite of this, steady snow will continue into the first part of tonight. The intensity of the snow is down from earlier which is giving road crews to catch up and clear area roads.

The wind stays blustery Friday night with gusts over 20 mph. The snow slowly tapers to flurries later Friday night into the start of Saturday. An additional coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected during the night and roads will remain at least somewhat slick.

This strong storm is also bringing in some really frigid air. Temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

Snow lovers, enjoy!! You finally have a good weekend to get out and enjoy all of this fresh snow.

Make sure you really bundle up Saturday. Daytime highs will struggle and not get too far into the teens. Luckily there won’t be much of a wind chill to contend with.

Any morning flurries and light lake effect snow should taper off by noon Saturday.

We get just enough clearing some locations could flirt with dropping below zero Sunday morning! We should rebound nicely in the afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. There’s even a quick system moving over the Southern Tier to give us some light snow during the day.