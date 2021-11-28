WATCH: Snowflakes are flying Sunday, how much will accumulate across CNY?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

If you have travels plans that take you further than CNY Sunday, here’s a look at the regional forecast.

SUNDAY – SUNDAY NIGHT:

As many travel back home from the holiday weekend, a weak Alberta Clipper is moving through. This is producing occasional snow showers on Sunday, especially during the afternoon into Sunday night.

Winds will be lighter, and highs once again remain unseasonably chilly in the mid-30s. By the way, the average high for late November is in the low to mid-40s.

After sunset, there may be some brief bursts of heavy snow. This will be the biggest challenge in any travels. These bursts of snow could cause a quick inch of snow accumulation and reduced visibility.

For most, the snow that impacts us Sunday into Sunday night will likely not be too significant, but could cause side streets, bridges/overpasses, to get a little slick Sunday night. A coating to two inches is possible by Monday morning across CNY.

MONDAY:

A little lake effect snow shower activity is expected to start the new week. This is likely to impact areas near and especially northwest of Syracuse Monday morning. Overall, Monday looks like a pretty quiet, chilly day. Highs only manage to reach the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

Another weak clipper is slated to swing through Tuesday with a little more snow shower activity, but again little to no accumulation is anticipated at this time.

Highs on Tuesday should be a touch milder than Monday with readings expected to top out in the mid to upper 30s.