WATCH: Snowy and windy for Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT – THURSDAY:

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of CNY through Friday morning for the following counties:

Jefferson and Lewis counties: until 6 pm Thursday

Oswego County: until 5 am Friday

Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties: 7 am until 6 am Friday

Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Cortland and Madison counties until 1 am Friday.

Low pressure and a frontal system passes through central New York overnight Wednesday. This type of path should keep us mild at night with the rain the main precipitation type. Over higher elevations there could be some snow. Any accumulation overnight would be an inch or less.

By Thursday morning, low pressure is tracking to our east so westerly winds ramp up and temperatures begin to drop. We expect plenty of snow showers and even a few brief squalls throughout the day.

The morning commute shouldn’t be too bad as temperatures are likely to be above freezing. Roads should become a bit slick in the afternoon as temperatures drop into the 20s.

By early evening Thursday most of central New York will have 2 to 4 inches of new snow with higher elevations south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill ending up with a bit more.

FRIDAY:

Arctic air dives in for Friday. It looks like temperatures only manage to reach the upper teens. High pressure is building in from the north and the air is drying out so look for a good amount of sun during the midday and afternoon.

By the holiday weekend, a more potent storm looks to affect CNY. For more details on how this storm could impact CNY click here.