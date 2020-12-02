WATCH: Snowy, cold Wednesday morning commute

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

With temperatures close to freezing Wednesday morning, untreated surfaces may get a little slick and sloppy, especially sidewalks, parking lots and side streets.

WEDNESDAY:

A trough will circulate through the region Wednesday morning around the storm to the north of New York State.

Most of the area will receive another slushy coating to an inch or two, including the Syracuse area, while another 2 to 4 inches could fall over the higher terrain, especially across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks. Most of the snow Wednesday will fall during the morning into midday.

Highs will likely not get out of the 30s Wednesday with a gusty west wind to boot making it feel more like the 20s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Tug Hill through Wednesday. Snow squalls reducing visibility and accumulating makes the Wednesday morning commute at least somewhat challenging in and around the Tug Hill.

LATE WEEK:

Sunshine will return for Thursday and other than a little rain and or snow later Friday afternoon, the weather will be pretty quiet for the last half of the week as temperatures return to the 40s.

WEEKEND UP IN THE AIR…Right now there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding the first weekend of December. We are closely watching a coastal storm that will be spinning up Friday night into Saturday and could very well flirt with us here in CNY.

We could be mainly, if not totally dry through the weekend, or see a chilly, soaking rain, or even a significant wet snowstorm, especially over the higher terrain. Everything hinges on the exact rack of the approaching storm system. Stay tuned for updates as we iron out the forecast with new data coming in.