WATCH: Snowy end to the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



SUNDAY-SUNDAY NIGHT:

Sunday, a warm front will be approaching central New York producing a shot of steadier snow developing after 2 pm across CNY into Sunday evening. Thanks to the temperatures being mainly near or just above freezing while the snow is falling roads should stay mainly wet for most, but could get a little slick and sloppy in spots, especially over the higher terrain and secondary roads. Before precipitation moves out of CNY (mid to late evening) we could even see a little rain mixing in, especially west of Syracuse.

Temperatures will hold in the 30s Sunday and Sunday night but rise into the upper 30s by Monday morning. It will turn breezy Sunday night too.

Accumulations are still light Sunday afternoon through Sunday night with around a trace to an inch or two for most. About 2-4” of snow will be possible over the Tug Hill and hills south of Syracuse.

MONDAY:

In the wake of the warm front we should manage to get back into the 40s on Monday with even some breaks of sun trying to develop Monday afternoon.